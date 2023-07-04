TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – A love connection spanning six decades was rekindled at Tampa International Airport and has now gone viral.

Dr. Thomas McMeekin, a dermatologist, surprised Nancy Gambell, a woman he had first met in high school, with a heartfelt marriage proposal that has since gone viral on social media.

The reunion of these long-lost high school sweethearts has left both Gambell and McMeekin in awe.

“We admired each other from a distance. I never thought I had a chance with her,” McMeekin revealed. Their initial connection bloomed during their high school days in California, where Nancy served as a cheerleader and Thomas was smitten by her charms.

Although they briefly dated during their college years, life took them on separate paths, and they eventually married other people.

The first high school reunion a decade ago failed to bring them together, as both were committed to their respective spouses at the time. However, fate intervened when Thomas RSVP’d to his 60th high school reunion.

Unexpectedly, Nancy reached out to him, expressing her anticipation to see him once again. “I thought, thank god I don’t wear makeup. I would have stuff just running down my face. I was crying,” Nancy reminisced about the emotional encounter.

This time, the stars aligned perfectly, and Thomas decided to surprise her with a proposal at the airport.

The heartwarming moment was caught on TikTok, capturing Nancy’s ecstatic reaction as Thomas knelt down on one knee. The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, leaving the couple astonished. “One of my staff said it’s gone viral. And I said, viral. What?” McMeekin expressed his disbelief.

“It’s wonderful because we don’t have a lot of life left and to be able to spend it in that way with this person is that dream come true,” Gambell expressed.

Now, with their newfound love rekindled, Thomas and Nancy are planning a wedding in California.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.