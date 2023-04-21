DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of Daytona Beach were amazed when the nearby shores revealed a massive shipwreck, the second to be discovered in recent times. The discovery has sparked excitement among residents and tourists who are eager to learn more about the sunken vessels.

The drone video showed the outline of an old ship’s hull, making it the second wreckage that has been unearthed off the central Florida coast since Hurricane Ian and Nicole tore across the beaches.

According to the Volusia Beach Patrol, the shipwreck is about 25-30 feet long and appears to be very old.

“It’s kind of cool to see these blasts from the past, unfortunately, due to the lost sand,” said Captain Aj Miller of the Volusia Beach Patrol.

Miller believed that the seaweed washing up on the coast may help replenish the beach.

“Every year we get that, it rebuilds the sand. So with that coming in, I’m really looking forward to getting our beaches renourished.”

Beach patrol officials have warned visitors not to walk on or around the wreck, as it could be dangerous.

“We don’t want people diving or swimming around in there right now till we have an idea of what’s out there,” said Miller.

Archaeologists will be investigating the wreckage on Monday.

“That’s awesome, that’s pretty awesome. I imagine we’d be surprised at a lot of things we’d find out here,” said Karma Hamilton, who is visiting the area.

