KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 39-year-old Davie man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pointing a handgun at other motorists during a road rage incident in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Edward Domes was charged with aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm after the incident, which occurred at the Key Largo Kampground & Marina around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Deputies said Domes followed two victims into the campground at a high speed, drove recklessly and brandished a loaded 9mm handgun. He reportedly threatened to kill both victims while in the check-in lane.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Domes was taken into custody and booked into jail.

