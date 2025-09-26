FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN)– The daughter of the man found guilty of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year spoke out in defense of her father.

Sara Routh says she has already begun planning the next legal steps for her father, Ryan Routh.

In the days after the world watched her run out of federal court angry, chasing after the car taking her father to prison, Sara is more composed but still reeling.

“My main question is where is he right now and why have I not gotten a phone call from him and why has he not checked in with me and if he’s OK, and what the next step is and what I can possibly do to help him,” she said.

Sara said she blames herself for not rallying support behind her father, claiming he was not trying to assassinate Donald Trump, but rather attempting to send a message that Trump should not be re-elected.

“The message is our democracy is crumbling right in front of our eyes, and no one’s doing anything about it, and my dad tried to bring awareness to that,” said Sara.

“So you think his plan was then to raise awareness by saying, ‘Hey, I’m a guy who’s willing to sit out here with a gun aimed at the president?'” Sara was asked.

“He never aimed it at the president. That’s what I’m saying, he wasn’t actually going to go through with it,” responded Sara.

Sara also spoke about the shocking moment in court when Routh stabbed himself in the neck with a pen as she screamed out, “He’s trying to kill himself.”

“It’s not in my father’s nature to do that, so I think he might have been just trying to draw attention to the fact that it was unfair, and that he was stuck between a rock and a hard place and that something had to happen,” she said.

Sara is now trying to find a pro bono appellate attorney who will take on her father’s appeal.

“So I would love to get awareness out and the word out to try to either raise money to hire one or hopefully get one that’s willing to take it pro bono, because we, like my dad stated in court, we don’t have any money,” she said.

And as far as her message to her father who now faces life in prison, Sara has the following message.

“I love you, Dad. I’ll do everything i can to help you and make sure you come home,” she said.

Ryan is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. His sentencing is set for Dec. 18.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.