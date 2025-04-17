LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida nurse who was savagely beaten by a patient is making progress on a long road to recovery, according to her daughter.

It has been eight weeks since 67-year-old Leela Lal was attacked while on the job by a patient at Palms West Hospital.

The attack left nearly every bone in her face broken as she was beaten unconscious.

Lal has spent this time recovering from the beating.

Now, her daughter has posted a letter giving an update on her recovery and urging lawmakers to protect healthcare workers.

In a statement, her daughter, Cindy Joseph, said her mother is walking.

“My mom has been cleared to start walking within her rehab room, which is a wonderful milestone in her recovery,” she wrote.

But she made clear that her mother’s road to recovery will be a long one.

“She also sustained cranial nerve injuries from the trauma, which have left her with double vision and limited eye movement,” said Joseph. “Her right eye remains mostly closed, and she may require additional surgeries in the future. That said, she is healing well from her facial surgeries.”

Joseph also said that while everything is going well on the physical front, there is a big emotional side for her and the entire family.

“We are still deeply angry that this happened. It has stolen precious time — time she should have spent with her grandchildren, enjoying her life and doing the things she loves,” she wrote.

Joseph ended her note by calling for better laws and better protection for healthcare workers like her mom.

“There is an urgent need for federal and state regulations to ensure their safety … No one should fear for their life when they show up to care for others,” she wrote.

The suspect in the attack, Stephen Scantlebury, remains at the Palm Beach County Jail on second-degree attempted murder charges.

