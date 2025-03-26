(WSVN) - PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A chaotic crash was caught on camera after a disabled car slammed into a firehouse, striking and injuring two firefighters in the process.

Other firefighters were left stunned at the scene back in December when the SUV came careening into their department, striking two of their officers.

Minutes before the firefighters were struck, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy found the driver of the disabled vehicle stuck in traffic after the transmission went out.

A moment later, the deputy can be seen using his own cruiser to push the disabled car down the road for several minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s brakes weren’t working; however, the reason is unclear. They said she was supposed to turn off into a golf course but missed the turn.

Dashcam video shows her veer to the right and slam right into the fire station.

“I’m going to say yes. It is an accident,” said Safety Harbor Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins. “The firefighters were completing their daily duties, and one of those duties for Friday morning is washing the vehicles.”

Captain Joey Hans and Firefighter Ryan Craig were outside standing in the driveway when they were struck by the SUV.

Captain Hans, a 22-year member of the department, was airlifted with serious injuries after being thrown into the air and under another vehicle.

Craig, a five-year veteran, was treated at the scene.

The driver was taken by ambulance with several injuries.

“This is truly affecting everybody. We have had crews come in from local departments doing peer support and talking to our members because of what they saw today,” said Chief Hawkins.

Both firefighters have since recovered and returned to work.

