TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of being three times over the legal alcohol limit found herself behind bars after a close call with a Tampa Police officer that was caught on video.

The woman is accused of driving the wrong way when she nearly struck the officer.

Dash camera footage captured the officer alerting officials that he saw the woman driving against traffic.

“Wrong-way driver,” said the officer.

Video shows the suspected drunk driver narrowly missing a head-on collision with the officer on March 27.

With the officer’s sirens blaring, the white car approaches the cruiser, but moments before crashing, she mounts on a curb to avoid the disaster.

“I sat there, held the steering wheel and closed my eyes. She was flying at me,” said the officer.

The officer pulled the driver over after the incident and noticed several signs of impairment.

“Here’s a question: How many drinks have you had tonight?” said the officer.

“Probably, like, two or three,” said the female driver.

“Do you remember what you were drinking?” asked the officer.

“Like, um, tequila, soda, water,” said the woman.

“OK, did you not see me on the road there?” said the officer.

“I did, yeah,” said the woman.

“Or did you just not want to stop?” said the officer.

“I just didn’t see that you were – I was going the wrong way. I’m sorry,” said the woman.

Later, the officer described the frantic scene to his co-workers after the incident.

“She almost killed me,” said the officer.

“Oh, so you were coming down this way?” said the co-worker.

“Almost killed me,” said the officer.

After failing a sobriety test with a breath alcohol level of about three times the legal limit, the driver was placed under arrest.

“So you’re under arrest for DUI,” said the officer as he handcuffed the woman.

The driver faces charges of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.