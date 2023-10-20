OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) – Marion County deputies released dash camera video of a pursuit when a man, dubbed a “hard-headed criminal” by onlookers, used an unconventional method to evade police – head-butting his way out of an SUV.

The eight-minute pursuit occurred on Sunday when Marion County deputies noticed a man, later identified as Tyler Fayconsolo, leaving a Circle K gas station at a high rate of speed. Authorities witnessed him running red lights as he drove erratically through a residential neighborhood.

Deputies were led on a high-speed chase, where the driver reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The reckless driving nearly resulted in disaster as Fayconsolo narrowly avoided colliding with pedestrians before crashing through a fence and striking a concrete wall behind a home.

Tom Anderson, the Homeowners Association President, expressed his relief that the incident did not have more severe consequences.

“Gratefully enough, when he went through, they went far enough away that it didn’t hit anything there – it went straight through,” he said. “A lot of things that could have happened that we avoided. The worst thing that happened was a damaged wall. I’ll take that over we have to get fixed. I’ll take that over people’s lives any day.

After emerging from the vehicle by way of a head-butt, Fayconsolo attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by a K-9 unit. Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect admitted to being under the influence.

“He’s drunk, he’s running for his life. It’s that fight or flight mentality, and all he knows is flight,” said a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy.

Following the arrest, Fayconsolo was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He now faces several charges related to the incident, reminding residents that reckless behavior on the road can lead to serious consequences.

