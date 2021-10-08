NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a close call for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who suddenly found himself in the path of an out-of-control pickup truck along Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach.

Dashcam video tweeted out by the FHP, Thursday night, showed the trooper backing up and running away in the nick of time.

The driver that caused this crash failed to stop and render aide to those involved. Luckily the motorist suffered minor injuries and the Trooper was unharmed. Please always stop to check on others when involved in a crash in case of injuries. pic.twitter.com/MzevnADduj — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) October 8, 2021

The trooper had stopped to help the driver of an SUV with a flat tire when a chain-reaction crash sent the pickup truck crashing into the disabled SUV.

Authorities said the car that caused the chain reaction accident took off.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Fortunately, the trooper was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.