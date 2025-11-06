NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — New dashcam video shows a teen evading authorities after performing stunts on a dirt bike in Naples.

It began when deputies spotted the 15-year-old speeding and performing stunts on the sidewalk.

When authorities attempted to stop him, the teen sped away from the patrol vehicle, weaving around traffic and riding on the grass and sidewalk.

The teen eventually crashed in a ditch, allowing deputies to arrest him.

The 15-year-old is now facing charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

