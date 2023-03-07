VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Dashcam video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office captured some ‘instant karma’ after a motorcyclist flipped off a deputy and instantly got hit by a truck.

Deputies attempted to pull a group of bike riders over for popping wheelies, but the group sped on and continued driving recklessly.

One of the riders, identified as Joshua Richardson, flipped off a deputy while driving into the path of an oncoming truck.

Richardson survived the crash but was caught, cuffed, and now faces charges.

It isn’t clear if any of the other riders were also arrested or charged.

