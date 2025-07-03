TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showcases the frightening moments a high-speed chase in Tampa ended in a shooting.

When the duo encountered Quinson Croson at a Wawa at the start of their work week, Brandon Lee knew something was up.

Lee tells investigators Croson was drunk. When he and his coworker returned to the truck, he was not getting the message.

“I don’t talk like that,” he said. “Chill, bro.”

Lee and his coworker began to drive away; however, according to Zephyrhills Police, Croson followed them.

An argument ensued, continuing down the road before, investigators say, Croson pulled out a gun.

“Hey, hey,” he said. “No, bro. You did what you did, bro. Chill, bro. Chill, bro.”

While Croson chased the garbage truck, he slammed into it, opening fire on the duo. Lee was struck in the arm, and his passenger fell out of the truck.

Both Lee and his passenger escaped and are expected to recover.

Croson was later arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

