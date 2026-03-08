DELRAY BEACH, Fla.(WSVN) — A dangerous drive near Delray Beach left high school students running for safety after a driver drove in circles nearby.

Police said that the man was drinking and driving and doing donuts near the campus.

School leaders said that the driver did not make it onto the field, where a track meet was taking place.

No injuries were reported.

The suspected driver was arrested, and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

