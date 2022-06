KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants are in custody after making a dangerous journey to South Florida.

U.S. Border Patrol agents took the group into custody Monday morning.

The large group arrived in Key West on a wooden fishing boat. Twenty-five people were on board, including seven children.

