KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants are in federal custody after they reached the Florida Keys.

Eleven Cubans made landfall near Key West, early Wednesday morning.

They tried to jump on a dump truck.

The group was detained by border patrol agents.

No one was injured.

