(WSVN) - A couple of Cuban migrants sailing ashore in the Keys on unusual vessels.

Border Patrol agents took the pair into custody after they made landfall on windsurfing boards.

It’s unclear if they were dropped off just offshore by a boat and paddled in the rest of the way.

Neither was hurt.

Both will be sent back to the island.

A 7News viewer sent a picture of migrants on a boat in the Florida Straits.

She was on a cruise headed to Bimini and said the ship picked them up.

The group will likely be turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard for processing.

