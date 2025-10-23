JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in Martin County are investigating a sky-high heist at a local shopping center.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, crooks on Tuesday cut into the roof of the Treasure Coast Mall in Jensen Beach.

Investigators said the perpetrators dropped into a Champs Sports store below and stole hundreds of pairs of shoes. They then took off, leaving some of the stolen merchandise behind.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

