KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County sheriff’s sergeant and a homeowner teamed up to remove an unexpected visitor from a backyard pool in Key Largo on Friday morning.

Sgt. James Hager responded to the Pirates Cove subdivision near Mile Marker 98, where a crocodile had settled into the pool area, lounging near a chair.

Using a broom and a shovel, Hager and the homeowner safely encouraged the reptile to leave the property. The crocodile eventually wandered off, ending its impromptu “pool party.”

No injuries were reported.

