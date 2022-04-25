KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A predator soaking up the South Florida sun interupted business at a navy base.

A seven-foot crocodile was seen sunbathing on a runway at the Naval Air Station in Key West.

The reptile quickly wore out its welcome when it wouldn’t budge, causing the runway to shutdown.

“We take protecting the environment as serious as we do protecting our country,” said NAS Key West commanding officer Capt. Mark Sohaney. “We’re in the middle of a national marine sanctuary, so when we’ve got an obstruction on the runway that’s federally protected, like this crocodile, we call in backup.”

The station called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with a trapper, and they safely captured the croc and released it outside the base.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.