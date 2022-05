WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida building went up in flames.

Firefighters took on a raging blaze at an apartment complex in West Palm Beach.

Crews from three different battalions worked to get the flames under control.

One person was taken to a hospital, and four units were impacted by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

