PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue of a Punta Gorda man who fell over a bridge following a crash.

The 67-year-old victim plummeted about 45 feet into a wooded area in Charlotte County, Wednesday.

Troopers said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that had just been in an accident with a semi-truck.

The crash caused a massive backup, and the only way the victim could reach the truck was by walking on top of the concrete ledge portion of the bridge.

The man walked until he lost his balance.

“It was a very surreal incident.” said Charlotte County Fire Battalion Chief Tim Burke. “He was doing OK. He was a little bit shocked of the situation he was in, but he was stable, and he was talking to us. We did treat and transport him from the scene as well.”

The injured was man taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.