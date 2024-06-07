ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Wicked weather carved a path of damage through Central Florida, leading crews to rescue several people at a gas station.

Severe storms rained down on several cities in the central part of the state on Thursday.

Heavy winds brought down part of a roof at a gas station near Orlando.

Fire rescue crews found a car trapped with people still inside and safely freed them.

Crews managed to turn off the pumps before any fires sparked up.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.