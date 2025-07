(WSVN) - Video captures the moments two men were rescued Monday after their boat capsized in Pine Island Sound.

According to the Lee County Police Marine Unit, a wave struck the rear of the vessel, leaving them clinging to the boat.

Bodycam video shows police pulled the men to safety before leading them to shore.

No injuries were reported.

