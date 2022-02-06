BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have hauled a barge and tugboat that washed ashore in Boca Raton from the shoreline.

The barge was towed by the U.S. Coast Guard to Port Everglades for inspection on Saturday.

Crews began removing fuel from a tugboat that was pushing the barge. It was released and taken to Port Everglades on Sunday.

The vessels were chartered by the U.S. Navy to bring munitions, fuel and other supplies to a base on Andros Island in the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard received a distress call Thursday night in Deerfield Beach after the tugboat began taking on water.

Four people on board were rescued.

The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.

