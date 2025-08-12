First responders raced to rescue a man trapped inside a burning home in Tampa.

Over the weekend, Tampa Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a burning home.

Body camera video shows police rushing in, finding a man crawling on the floor to avoid the smoke.

Crews were able to pull him to safety and treat him for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire was accidental.

