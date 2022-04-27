WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business became entangled in a hairy situation after a fire broke out at a West Palm Beach hair salon.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames that were sparked by an overheated dryer, Wednesday.

A customer had chemicals in her hair that needed to be rinsed out, so firefighters hooked up a hose for a stylist to rinse it out.

“This is a first, what you have to do when the building catches on fire and clients have color in their hair,” aid a woman in a video. “Thank you,m Palm Beach County Fire Department.”

