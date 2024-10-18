HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews braved chest-high flood waters from an overflowing river as they worked to restore power to people affected from Hurricane Milton.

Crews in Hernando County, Florida had to go underwater to work with cables.

The project was intended to restore electricity to two homes in the area.

Video of the crew members show their dedication to the job, one week after Milton passed by the southwestern part of the state.

According to poweroutage.us, over 14,000 people remain without power as of Friday.

