Regal Princess passengers not allowed to disembark until crew members tested

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crew members who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship transferred to the Regal Princess cruise.

The Grand Princess remains at sea with 21 passengers infected with coronavirus off the coast of California.

The two crew members now aboard the Regal Princess have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results.

Passengers on board the Regal Princess will be unable to disembark until the results from the tests are confirmed.

The crew members transferred to the Florida-based ship more than 14 days ago which is longer than the understood incubation period and are currently asymptomatic.

The Regal Princess was scheduled to dock at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Sunday at 8:30 a.m., but is now being held offshore at the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until a thorough review of crew history can be completed. The ship is currently eleven miles offshore near Dania Beach.

An announcement was made to passengers aboard the Regal Princess at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the two crew members were being tested as a precaution.

A letter given to a passenger aboard the Regal Princess from ship personnel said that a potential disembarking could take place tomorrow. The letter read, “While we are doing everything possible to obtain expedited processing of the tests, we anticipate that your disembarkation tomorrow will be delayed.”

The United States Coast Guard issued a statement saying, “The Coast Guard is aware and transmitted a no sail order and information order issued by Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This morning a Coast Guard Miami small boat crew, in support of that order, transported test kits to a vessel offshore southern Florida.”

