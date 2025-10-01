(WSVN) - A historic shipwreck operation resulted in the discovery of centuries-old sunken treasure off Florida’s coast.

A crew found over a $1 million worth of silver and gold coins and jewelry during the 2025 summer salvage season.

The coins were found in the remains of the Treasure Fleet Shipwreck which sank in 1715 while carrying $400 million of valuables to Spain.

Photos of the discovered treasure shows some of the coins with visible dates and mint marks engraved on them.

“The best way I can describe it is as if when you lose something that you really, really like and you’ve almost come to terms with it just never being found again and then all of a sudden it shows up. It’s just such an awesome feeling,” said Capt. Levin Shavers.

The coins will be processed before being displayed to the public and select pieces will be exhibited at local museums.

