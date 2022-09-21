(WSVN) - Beer cans littered multiple lanes of I-75 in Florida after several semi-trucks were involved in a crash.

According to FHP, two tractor-trailers were heading south when one collided with the rear of another while changing lanes in Hernando County, Wednesday morning.

Update: Crews continue to work to clear vehicles and debris along I-75 at this hour. pic.twitter.com/oEuReTxASX — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022

Hernando County is just north of Tampa.

Troopers said one semi ended up in the outside shoulder and the other came to a final rest in the outside lane.

Two other semi-trucks and a pickup truck stopped behind the collision. However, a fifth semi-truck, carrying Coors Light beer, didn’t stop and collided with the pickup truck, propelling it to the outside shoulder where it collided with one of the semi-trucks involved in the first crash.

Loads from two of the semi-trucks spilled onto the highway lanes, closing the southbound lanes and causing traffic for miles.

According to FHP, only minor injuries were reported.

