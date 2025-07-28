WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida bride-to-be went viral after a surprise bridal shower from her coworkers.

Sheila works as a hospital housekeeper at the Advent Health Winter Park hospital near Orlando. She was celebrated and showered with love days before getting married for the first time at 62.

Hilton heard about them raising money for her honeymoon and gifted Sheila and her new husband a complimentary honeymoon stay.

