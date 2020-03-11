COVID-19 prompts Florida public universities to move to online classes

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The State University System of Florida has announced that all schools will begin switching to online instruction amid concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19.

“As we have continued to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus it has become clear that to protect the students and the residents of our state, proactive rather than reactive guidance to universities is necessary,” the system said in a statement. “Effective immediately, all universities will make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible.”

Officials have broken the guidelines up by university, based upon when they come back from spring break.

Schools where students have returned from spring break are asked to implement a process to transition to remote instruction immediately and are encouraging them to not return to campus for at least two weeks. This includes:

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

Florida Polytechnic University

University of Florida

Students who are about to go on spring break are asked not to return to school for two weeks after the end of the break.

This second group of schools include:

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida State University, New College of Florida

University of North Florida,

University of Central Florida

University of South Florida

University of West Florida.

“Each university will provide detailed information to their students, faculty, and staff at the earliest possible time regarding this transition,” the system said.

For more information,

