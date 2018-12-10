Couple rescued after falling off boat in Stuart

STUART, FLA. (WSVN) — Police have released video showing a couple being rescued from a South Florida river.

Body camera footage from Stuart Police captured the heroic efforts of officers Martin and Hogan as they pulled a married couple from the St. Lucie River, Monday.

The husband and wife said they were wading in the water for more than 45 minutes after they fell off their boat.

The officers said they were exhausted but uninjured.

