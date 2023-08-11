ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – A non-verbal 22-year-old intellectually disabled man was discovered living in deplorable conditions behind a St. Petersburg residence, leading to the arrest of his caretaker and the caretaker’s live-in girlfriend.

The St. Petersburg Police Department became involved in the investigation after a report from the Department of Children and Families raised concerns about the well-being of the disabled individual. The victim, whose identity remains confidential, was found residing in a makeshift hut in the backyard of a house, exposed to the elements and living in filth.

The victim’s living conditions were described as dire. He was sleeping outdoors and had been denied access to the house. Authorities reported that he had not bathed and was covered in feces when discovered.

Jeffeth Garvey, 56, the victim’s designated caretaker, and Antoinette Mundy, 59, his live-in girlfriend, now face charges of neglect of a disabled adult. The couple was taken into custody following the investigation.

“We would like to remind our residents that if you see something, say something. There are resources in our community available to our vulnerable residents. There is no reason for anyone to live under these conditions,” St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

If you suspect or have knowledge of individuals living in similar circumstances, you are encouraged to contact the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE. The hotline is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to ensure immediate intervention and support for those in need.

