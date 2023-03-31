SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured on the job in Sunrise.

Sunrise Fire Rescue arrived at a new construction site near University Drive and Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday.

The worker suffered an injury while they were on the fourth floor of a building that was under construction.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews were seen lowering the injured worker with a forklift.

Medical teams treated the worker at the scene.

He suffered a puncture wound and was transported to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

