DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A tragic collapse left one person dead at a construction site in Delray Beach.

An excavator was being used to clear debris at a demolished home when it toppled on its side, right on top of a grapple truck, Thursday morning.

A construction worker was on top of the truck and was operating the hook when he was pinned under the the arm of the excavator.

He was killed in the accident.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

