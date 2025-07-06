STARKE, Fla. (WSVN) — Days after the opening of the controversial detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” construction for another United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in northern Florida is set to begin as early as this coming week.

While plans for an ICE detention center at Camp Blanding in Starke started grabbing headlines a week ago, the concept dates back to mid-May.

A document submitted to the Department of Homeland Security by the Florida Division of Emergency Management identifies the National Guard base near Jacksonville as a potential home for a detention center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week a facility there would likely be easier to get up and running than “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“Blanding actually has buildings and facilities that we can repurpose for this,” he said.

An existing airfield on the base, and its close proximity to Naval Air Station Cecil Field, provides options for direct deportation flights, but the May document details several areas that would need improvements.

The document notes the existing dining facility likely would not meet federal standards in its current state.

A behavioral health facility, showers, bathrooms and other facilities capable of supporting detainees with disabilities would also likely have to be constructed.

Those facilities would likely have to be temporary structures, like those in “Alligator Alcatraz,” since the recent DHS court filing notes new, permanent structures are not eligible for federal reimbursement.

Contracts for laundry, garbage collection and K-9 units would also need to be secured.

“We’re learning things as we go along,” said Florida State Rep. Judson Sapp.

Sapp, whose district includes Camp Blanding, said his constituents are generally supportive of the president’s immigration policy.

“But you also get a little bit of ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” he said.

With construction possibly beginning as early as Monday, Sapp said it’s his goal to keep his constituents aware of what’s happening and minimize any impacts to the surrounding community.

“The long-term goal here is a good one for the United States, and that’s what we have to keep in mind as we do this, despite some of the things that we might not like about it,” said Sapp.

Questions remain over who will ultimately pay for the cost of building the two detention centers. Sapp has said he is confident the state will be reimbursed for the cost of getting the facilities up and running.

