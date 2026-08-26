ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WSVN) — Nobody puts Baby in a corner.

A Central Florida rescue pup is getting some much needed help after someone stole her wheelchair.

Baby, a disabled senior pit bull living at a rescue center in St. Cloud called The Pittie Party of Central Florida, is unable to walk on her own, so she would get around with a very stylish pink wheelchair.

After someone swiped the $800 custom chair right off the rescue’s porch, the community quickly stepped in with donations and support.

Now an organization will be donating a brand-new pink wheelchair, so Baby is expected to be back to rolling around very soon.

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