Community steps up to help Hurricane Michael victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — It’s been eight months since Hurricane Michael ripped through Florida’s Panhandle, but an effort to help victims is continuing.

The News Herald reports local organizations after taken over for FEMA at the Community Recovery Center, offering medical and dental help and guiding victims of the October storm to the appropriate resources.

A mobile medical truck is expected to stop at the center every Monday afternoon through the summer.

Nurse practitioner Denise Miller says the offer a sliding scale base for people who don’t have insurance.

Jo Shaffer, a site administrator for Doorways of Northwest Florida, says they are in charge of data management at the center. If they see someone needs something, they find a way to help. She says they connect with agencies like Catholic Charities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.