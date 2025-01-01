ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy is finally home from the hospital after a drone crashed into him during a holiday drone show in Orlando.

Zander was with family enjoying a Christmas drone show when things took a painful turn.

A drone came crashing down right on top of him, causing him to undergo open-heart surgery due to his injuries.

After spending more than a week in the hospital, his mother, Adriana Edgerton, is speaking out about her son’s recovery and hope for the future.

“Honestly, it was very emotional,” she said. “It was – it was very hard, not only to be in that situation and trying to keep his spirits alive, but just being divided as a family. That’s not something we’re used to.”

Zander left the hospital on Monday, and his family made sure he went home in style.

“They did have the wheelchair, but even when he got in it, it seemed kind of morbid. It wasn’t making him feel better,” said Edgerton. “Just want to say thanks to the community; we were able to get him the power wheel.”

For now, the 7-year-old will still have to stay home, see the doctor at least twice a week, and he will still have to take pain medicine.

“I do know there was a few, arteries that had to be replaced, as well as the front part of the heart that had to be repaired, one of the valves as well, so there was a lot of extensive work done,” said Edgerton.

Zander’s mother said the time they spent in the hospital was challenging, but the community support she and her family received made it all possible.

“I know a lot of the time, the world seems like a bad place, and there’s not a lot of hope, but it’s nice to know that even in unfortunate times like this, that humanity can come together and be one for a greater cause,” she said.

The community is supporting Zander with donations, which will help pay for his medical expenses. They have donated nore than $34,000 so far.

