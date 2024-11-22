WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is in mourning after two Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies were killed in Western Palm Beach County, while a third is now fighting for his life.

According to investigators, the three deputies were on traffic detail on Southern Boulevard near the Arden Clubhouse on Thursday morning when the driver of an SUV tried to pass a slower moving vehicle.

Authorities said the SUV swerved onto the shoulder of the road and accidentally struck the deputies on their motorcycles.

According to PBSO, Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller lost their lives.

The third deputy, Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, underwent another surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday morning. He remains in critical but stable condition.

