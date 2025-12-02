VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a somber salute for an Indian River County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

Family, friends and community members gathered inside the Corporate Air Hanger in Vero Beach for the funeral of slain Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

Mashkow was killed by gunfire from a suspect’s gun when she and other deputies responded to a home in November to enforce an eviction.

Police agencies from across South Florida were in attendance at the funeral.

The somber event is one of the largest in Indian River County’s history.

