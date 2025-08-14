BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —A community in Brevard County is demanding the rehiring of a teacher.

Dozens of speakers, including members of the Brevard Federation of Teachers spoke on behalf of former teacher Melissa Calhoun.

“And instead of acting with integrity you all are sitting on your hands. That is a broken promise, plain and simple,” said resident, Zaire Kekahuna-Samedi.

Calhoun was fired for calling a student by their preferred name without parental consent.

Calhoun has retained her teaching license through a settlement but the district’s superintendent, Dr. Mark Rendell, said he will not be rehiring her.

In a written statement he said the following:

“This was not a mistake. This was a conscious and deliberate decision to engage in gender affirmation without parental knowledge.”

Calhoun is grateful for all the support she received.

Calhoun is grateful for all the support she received.

"I can't be sure if it'll change matters for me and my job. The reality is that I do hope it changes things for Brevard public schools educators."

The Florida Education Association said it may file legal action on Calhoun’s behalf.

