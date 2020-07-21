Commissioners: Florida Keys’ lobster mini-season to go on as planned

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County commissioners said they will not be cancelling the upcoming lobster mini-season, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just over a week before the scheduled start of the two-day event that draws hundreds of boaters and divers to the Florida Keys.

Boaters in Key Largo will face a new restriction that will go into effect on Friday.

Several boat ramps in Key Largo are being closed, while others will only be accessible by residents. Visitors will need to use private boat ramps or go elsewhere in the Keys.

The lobster mini-season is set to take place Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

