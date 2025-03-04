Florida (WESH) — Five Colombian nationals were arrested last month following several residential burglaries in Central Florida, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The five are accused of targeting the residences of business owners while they were at work. The incidents took place in Osceola and Orange counties.

The suspects arrested for involvement in the burglary ring are: Jeimmy Andrea Morena Cuellar, 35, Angie Hernandez Baquero, 32, Guiovanni Marin Bernal, 27, Miguel Escobar Guerrero, 43, and Camila Casallas Gomez, 29.

Two of the suspects have ICE deportation warrants, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working with ICE to determine whether state immigration charges are warranted.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, took down the group.

Investigators discovered that the group is suspected of operating in several western states and are believed to be connected to dozens of burglaries across the country, OCSO said.

Extensive investigation and surveillance by the respective agencies were conducted.

“On Feb. 21, just before 9 p.m., three suspect vehicles began casing some homes and businesses in the south end of Orange County,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Our teams were watching while three of the suspects drove into an apartment complex near Universal Boulevard and Sand Lake Road, kicked in the door of an apartment, and burglarized the residence.”

“Detectives followed that group, and they were apprehended at an apartment complex near Vineland and Conroy roads,” the sheriff’s office added. “Two other suspects were caught by Osceola County detectives. We anticipate additional charges in the near future.”

All five were respectively charged with criminal mischief, grand theft third degree and burglary of a dwelling.

