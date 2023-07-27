FLORIDA KEYS (WSVN) — Marine biologists uncovered evidence suggesting that sharks off the coast of Florida may be consuming dumped cocaine from the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for seizing tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine and other drugs each year, has left some wondering about the fate of the narcotics that evade capture – leading to a potential connection with these enigmatic sea creatures.

Marine biologist Tom “The Blowfish” Hird and his team of researchers conducted a unique experiment as part of the “Cocaine Sharks” documentary for Shark Week.

“Sharks are intelligent creatures,” Hird emphasized the intelligence of sharks. “They’ve gone up and touched it with the only thing they’ve got, their mouth, and taken a bite out of it. They would have got to hit of cocaine, so, it sounds crazy, but, the probability of it occurring is actually quite high.”

To test the theory, the team crafted packages resembling cocaine bricks, filled with concentrated fish powder designed to induce a dopamine rush similar to the effects of cocaine.

Dumping the fish powder-filled packages in the waters of the Florida Keys, an area known for frequent drug smuggling, the researchers observed the behavior of sharks in response.

Contrary to expectations, the sharks did not display increased aggression; instead, they appeared to be in a heightened state of alertness, actively searching for stimuli.

“They didn’t increase any aggressive behavior,” said Hird. “They basically were just tuned up. They were on full alert. Ready to go. Looking, looking, looking.”

Although further research is necessary to fully understand the implications of this behavior, Hird hopes the documentary serves as a wake-up call for the public to recognize the potential effects of chemical pollutants in our oceans.

“We need to be very concerned about the way pharmaceuticals are going through us and entering our waters,” Hird cautioned. “That is something that we need to be very concerned about and start looking into right now rather than being too worried about some, you know, hepped-up sharks reaching for the lasers, dancing ’til dawn.”

He urged immediate action to investigate the consequences and find solutions to safeguard both marine ecosystems and human health.

