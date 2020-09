MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Cuban migrants have been stopped at sea in the waters off South Florida.

The Coast Guard found a homemade vessel with nine men on board near Marathon over the weekend.

They were all transferred to a cutter and given food, water, and medical attention.

All have since been sent back to the island.

