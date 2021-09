(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard sent back 36 Cubans migrants after finding them at sea in several different incidents.

Some of them were found on a 20-foot red wagon-type vessel near Islamorada Thursday.

And officials found even more migrants on a raft off of the Bahamas Friday.

The Coast Guard also intercepted two other boats before Monday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.