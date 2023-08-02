KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard has launched an intensive search operation in collaboration with its partners for a diver who went missing on Wednesday.

According to officials, 44-year-old Thomas Faulkenberry was last seen diving near the Vandenburg Wreck, wearing black dive gear along with black fins.

As concern for his safety grows, air and surface crews from the USCG have been scouring the area in a race against time to locate the missing individual.

The Vandenberg Wreck, a popular diving site located off the coast of Key West, has become the focus of the search efforts as authorities aim to retrace Faulkenberry’s steps and determine his whereabouts.

As of now, no further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Faulkenberry’s dive have been released.

The USCG urged anyone with information about Faulkenberry’s disappearance to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sector Key West at 305-282-8727.

