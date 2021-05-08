Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person after a boat capsized off the coast of South Florida.

Authorities said the vessel overturned with six people on board about a mile and a half north of Boca Raton Inlet, at around midnight, Saturday.

Officials said the missing boater is wearing a yellow rain jacket.

Good Samaritans were later able to locate the other five passengers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.